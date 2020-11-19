Advertisement

Survey: Americans to spend more on Thanksgiving this year

A survey from LendingTree found that Americans will spend an average of $475 hosting...
A survey from LendingTree found that Americans will spend an average of $475 hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Despite the pandemic, Americans are still planning to spend hundreds of dollars on Thanksgiving dinner.

That’s according to a new survey from LendingTree, an online lending marketplace, which found that Americans will spend an average of $475 to host Thanksgiving dinner – which is up from $310 in 2019.

About 2,000 Americans answered the online survey.

One reason people said Thanksgiving might be more expensive is because they’re making up for the holidays they missed earlier in the year.

More people are also planning to host this year, which makes sense because families are having smaller gatherings due to the pandemic.

According to the survey, hosts are expecting about nine people at the Thanksgiving table. That’s down from 10 in 2019.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Gilpin, 32
Body pulled from St. Joseph River is missing Niles man, family says
Nijinsky Dix
Notre Dame employee charged with murder
St. Joseph County businesses respond to county mask mandate, face fines for defying
Penn High School, 3 P-H-M middle schools returning to 100% virtual learning
Coronavirus cases continue to surge at an alarming rate and front-line workers are overwhelmed...
A grim look inside hospitals as coronavirus cases surge

Latest News

The South Bend Police Department and FOP 36 are hosting a food drive for Thanksgiving.
South Bend Police, FOP host Thanksgiving food drive
From left: Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, House Speaker...
Michigan House speaker shuts door on Whitmer impeachment talk
Crash at U.S. 12 & Mason in Union, MI
One killed in crash in Cass County, Michigan
Southwest winds of 20-30 mph today, gusting to 45-50 mph
Windy Thursday with temperatures well above average
Southwest winds of 20-30 mph today, gusting to 45-50 mph
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 11-19-2020 First Alert Weather