South Bend Police, FOP host Thanksgiving food drive

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department and FOP 36 are hosting a food drive for Thanksgiving.

Items being collected include traditional Thanksgiving non-perishables like boxes of potatoes and stuffing mix, gravy, canned vegetables, and cornbread mix.

Cash and gift card donations are also needed to purchase turkeys and fresh items.

Next week, the food will be donated to families in need in the South Bend area.

“We realized that this season with COVID, a lot of the services that are traditional around Thanksgiving will be closed down,” said Stephanie Northcutt, FOP first year trustee. “So this was kind of our way to give back to the community and find some families that are really in need of a traditional dinner.”

Donations can be dropped off at the South Bend Police Department on Sample Street or McKinnies Realty on Day Road in Mishawaka.

The deadline to donate is Friday, November 20th.

