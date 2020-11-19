Rain, Maybe Snow, by Sunday...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BIG CHANGES COMING... We have one more warm day, but a cold front will come through early in the afternoon on Friday, and that will begin to usher in some colder air. It will turn chillier Friday night and Saturday, but it should stay dry. A storm system heads our way Saturday night with a good chance for rain or snow after midnight. That will continue on Sunday, with a chance of getting a slushy accumulation on some surfaces. We have 2 more systems bringing a chance of rain or snow...one before Thanksgiving, and one after...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy...the wind weakens a bit overnight. Low: SW, diminishing to 15-25

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds and mild through midday...then turning cooler. High: 60, Wind: SW/NW 8-16

Friday night: Partly cloudy and chillier. Low: 35

Saturday: Variably cloudy with a bit of sunshine. High: 46

