Advertisement

Rain, Maybe Snow, by Sunday...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BIG CHANGES COMING... We have one more warm day, but a cold front will come through early in the afternoon on Friday, and that will begin to usher in some colder air. It will turn chillier Friday night and Saturday, but it should stay dry. A storm system heads our way Saturday night with a good chance for rain or snow after midnight. That will continue on Sunday, with a chance of getting a slushy accumulation on some surfaces. We have 2 more systems bringing a chance of rain or snow...one before Thanksgiving, and one after...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy...the wind weakens a bit overnight. Low: SW, diminishing to 15-25

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds and mild through midday...then turning cooler. High: 60, Wind: SW/NW 8-16

Friday night: Partly cloudy and chillier. Low: 35

Saturday: Variably cloudy with a bit of sunshine. High: 46

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Gilpin, 32
Body pulled from St. Joseph River is missing Niles man, family says
Nijinsky Dix
Notre Dame employee charged with murder
According to the ISDH, young people under age of 29 are responsible for more than one third of...
Elkhart County issues new face mask order
St. Joseph County businesses respond to county mask mandate, face fines for defying
Penn High School, 3 P-H-M middle schools returning to 100% virtual learning

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Southwest winds of 20-30 mph today, gusting to 45-50 mph
Windy Thursday with temperatures well above average
Southwest winds of 20-30 mph today, gusting to 45-50 mph
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 11-19-2020 First Alert Weather
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Two Day Warmup!