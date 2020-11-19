Advertisement

President Trump invites Michigan GOP leaders to White House

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4,...
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - President Donald Trump has summoned Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders to the White House for a meeting Friday.

The meeting comes amid a longshot GOP push to overturn the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state.

Two people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that Trump invited Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

They agreed to go, according to a state official aware of the leaders’ plans. The two officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

It was not immediately clear what the meeting is about. Neither Shirkey nor Chatfield commented.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

