Plitt, Huntley lead Ball State over Northern Illinois 31-25

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - Drew Plitt threw a pair of touchdown passes, Caleb Huntley ran for 103 yards and Ball State beat Northern Illinois 31-25. It was a program record seventh consecutive 100-yard game for Huntley, who carried the ball 25 times including a 3-yard touchdown. Plitt threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Antwan Davis in the first half, and his 7-yarder to Yo’Heinz Tyler stretched the Cardinals’ lead to 28-14 early in the fourth quarter. Ross Bowers threw for a season-high 300 yards to lead the Huskies, hitting Tyrice Richie 11 times for 108 yards and a touchdown.

