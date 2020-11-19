Pistons draft Hayes as first of trio of first-round picks

DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Pistons had a busy night at the NBA draft. They ended up with three picks in the first round by dealing Luke Kennard to the Los Angeles Clippers and also picked up Trevor Ariza from Houston for a future first-round selection. With their first-round picks, the Pistons ended up getting point guard Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart out of Washington and Saddiq Bey of Villanova.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)