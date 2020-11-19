Advertisement

Pistons draft Hayes as first of trio of first-round picks

With their first-round picks, the Pistons ended up getting point guard Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart out of Washington and Saddiq Bey of Villanova.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Pistons had a busy night at the NBA draft. They ended up with three picks in the first round by dealing Luke Kennard to the Los Angeles Clippers and also picked up Trevor Ariza from Houston for a future first-round selection. With their first-round picks, the Pistons ended up getting point guard Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart out of Washington and Saddiq Bey of Villanova.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Nijinsky Dix
Notre Dame employee charged with murder
Garrett Gilpin, 32
Body pulled from St. Joseph River is missing Niles man, family says
St. Joseph County businesses respond to county mask mandate, face fines for defying
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is ordering high schools and colleges to stop in-person...
Michigan’s new COVID-19 restrictions begin Wednesday
Two injured in accident on SR 23
Two injured in accident on SR 23

Latest News

Plitt, Huntley lead Ball State over Northern Illinois 31-25
Bulls draft Florida State forward Williams with No. 4 pick
Mike Brey impressed with two voices before the start of the season
As of Wednesday, the plan is to play the state championships at Ford Field, the home of the...
MHSAA lays out plan for return to competition in three weeks