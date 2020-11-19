Pedestrian dies in Cass County hit-and-run

UNION, Mich. (WNDU) - A pedestrian is dead after getting hit by a car this morning in Cass County.

It happened at the intersection of U.S. 12 and Union Street in Union, Michigan.

Cass County dispatch is hoping to release more information as soon as they make contact with the victim’s family.

