Pedestrian dies in Cass County hit-and-run

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
UNION, Mich. (WNDU) - A pedestrian is dead after getting hit by a car this morning in Cass County.

It happened at the intersection of U.S. 12 and Union Street in Union, Michigan.

Cass County dispatch is hoping to release more information as soon as they make contact with the victim’s family.

Stay with us on air and online as we continue to learn more.

