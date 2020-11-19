Advertisement

Owl found inside Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

By WKTV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WKTV) - A big-eyed traveler got himself stuck inside New York’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Ellen Kalish, the director of Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, said the northern saw-whet owl, now named Rockefeller, likely “cushioned with all the branches and the boughs and just couldn’t get out.”

It is believed the owl was stuck inside the iconic Christmas tree for at least three days without food or water.

After Rockefeller was rescued, he was sent to a veterinarian where they fed him and made sure he was hydrated.

The truck driver who drove the 75-foot Norway spruce to New York City found the owl.

“We’ve never seen anything like this, where he probably was trapped in when they tied it up and started to transport it,” Kalish said. “But the fact that he’s in such great shape as he is, it’s wonderful.”

Once Rockefeller is fully recovered, he will be released back into the wild, joining about two million other northern saw-whet owls that live in the wild across the nation.

Copyright 2020 WKTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nijinsky Dix
Notre Dame employee charged with murder
Garrett Gilpin, 32
Body pulled from St. Joseph River is missing Niles man, family says
St. Joseph County businesses respond to county mask mandate, face fines for defying
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is ordering high schools and colleges to stop in-person...
Michigan’s new COVID-19 restrictions begin Wednesday
Two injured in accident on SR 23
Two injured in accident on SR 23

Latest News

South Bend native Stephen Barany won the Charlotte Hunt Prize.
South Bend native wins art competition honoring late River Park resident
Latest COVID-19 hotspot is St. Joseph County Jail
Saint Mary’s College goes tobacco-free
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker again to lead into Biden era
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Two Day Warmup!