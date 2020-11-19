Over The Top Bakery Cafe recreates student designed doughnuts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Imagine drawing what you think is the world’s best doughnuts and seeing it come to life.

Well, imagine no more because it is now coming true thanks to a local bakery in North Liberty.

Owners of Over The Top Bakery Cafe, Vivian Bolen & Annette Martin, say they have partnered up with a local teacher to bring doughnut drawings from elementary students to life. Each student is first assigned to persuade, in writing, why each baker should create their doughnut. Then, they must illustrate what it would look like on paper.

The goal -- of course to get an ‘A’ on their creative writing assignment -- but also to see the doughnut they designed delivered to their very own classroom.

“So we had a teacher reach out to us to say, would we be interested in participating in creative writing and my first response is I can’t do creative writing,” Martin says. “But then, she went on to say, ‘No, to recreate the donuts that the kids designed.’ And we were like ‘sure, we will give that a shot.’”

Bakers at Over The Top Bakery Cafe say they are happy to be able to recreate doughnut designs for elementary students, but credit local teachers for reaching out in order to make their dream doughnut come true.

