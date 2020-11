UNION, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are responding to a crash that killed one person in Cass County, Michigan.

It happened at U.S. 12 and Mason in Union Thursday morning.

Dispatch tells 16 News Now that the incident was called in as a pedestrian and car collision.

This is a developing story, we will update as we learn more information.

