Michigan reports 134* more COVID-19 deaths, 7,592 more cases Thursday

There have been 8,324 deaths and 285,398 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 8,324 deaths and 285,398 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 7,592 more coronavirus cases and 134* more deaths on Thursday.

Wednesday: 62 more coronavirus deaths and 5,772 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 79* more coronavirus deaths and 7,458 more cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 24 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 55 more coronavirus deaths and 12,763* more cases were reported. (*Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, November 14th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~6381 per day.)

Berrien County has had 96 (+0) deaths and 5,317 (+204) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 28 (+1) deaths and 1,805 (+38) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 30 (+1) deaths and 2,184 (+66) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

