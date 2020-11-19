Advertisement

Michigan House speaker shuts door on Whitmer impeachment talk

Lee Chatfield called it a distraction from what the state needs
From left: Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, House Speaker...
From left: Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, House Speaker Lee Chatfield(WLUC)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield has slapped down calls by some Republican lawmakers that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should be impeached.

The Levering Republican on Wednesday called the effort a distraction from what needs to be done in the state.

Milford Township Republican Rep. Matt Maddock began the talk of impeaching Whitmer after health director Robert Gordon implemented the three-week shut down of parts of Michigan’s economy in an effort to stem the accelerating spread of COVID-19.

Maddock said Whitmer “crossed the line” on COVID-19 restrictions without legislative input.

State Rep. Beau LaFave, a Republican from Iron Mountain, introduced legislation on Wednesday to begin impeachment proceedings. He believes the Governor has exceeded her authority in issuing orders that are not in the best interests of Michiganders.

However, Chatfield doesn’t plan to bring up the impeachment legislation in the House during the current term, which ends Dec. 31. He said an effort to impeach Whitmer would lack merit and would be every bit as “shameful” as the impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump.

Michigan’s impeachment process for the governor is similar to the process in Congress for impeaching a president. The State House would approve specific charges against the governor and present them to the State Senate, which would vote on whether to remove the governor from office.

According to state law, it would take a two-thirds vote of support from the Senate to remove and convict the offending officer. Democrats control 42% of the Senate seats, so finding enough votes to convict Whitmer would be unlikely.

Whitmer’s spokeswoman issued a statement Wednesday saying the governor is focused on saving lives, not partisan politics or those who don’t want to mask up for the greater good.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Gilpin, 32
Body pulled from St. Joseph River is missing Niles man, family says
Nijinsky Dix
Notre Dame employee charged with murder
St. Joseph County businesses respond to county mask mandate, face fines for defying
According to the ISDH, young people under age of 29 are responsible for more than one third of...
Elkhart County issues new face mask order
Penn High School, 3 P-H-M middle schools returning to 100% virtual learning

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a Republican election challenger at right watches over...
Detroit-area county certifies vote after first blocking it
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks about House Republicans and the election,...
Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans
The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
This isn’t Derek Dieter’s first political campaign. He served 12 years on the South Bend Common...
Republican candidates control all seats of St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners
Those thousands of ballots could have a big impact on several local races
Election results for St. Joseph County finally in