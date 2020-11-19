Maryland-Michigan State canceled after Terps’ virus outbreak

The Big Ten game Saturday between Maryland and Michigan State has been canceled. A COVID-19 outbreak on the Terrapins resulted in a positive test for coach Michael Locksley. It’s the second straight cancellation for the Terrapins, who were scheduled to face Ohio State last week before several players on the team contracted the coronavirus. Maryland has not played since beating Penn State on Nov. 7. Locksley tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is isolating at home. Also, No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette canceled its game against Central Arkansas on Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)