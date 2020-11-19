Advertisement

Maryland-Michigan State canceled after Terps’ virus outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak on the Terrapins resulted in a positive test for coach Michael Locksley.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Big Ten game Saturday between Maryland and Michigan State has been canceled. A COVID-19 outbreak on the Terrapins resulted in a positive test for coach Michael Locksley. It’s the second straight cancellation for the Terrapins, who were scheduled to face Ohio State last week before several players on the team contracted the coronavirus. Maryland has not played since beating Penn State on Nov. 7. Locksley tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is isolating at home. Also, No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette canceled its game against Central Arkansas on Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests.

