Lou Holtz tests positive for coronavirus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Legendary Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Holtz tells the ABC affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina that he’s currently recovering, but doesn’t have a lot of energy.

Coach Holtz is now 83. He led the Irish from 1986 through 1996, winning the national championship in 1988.

