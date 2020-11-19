Advertisement

Lou Holtz tests positive for coronavirus

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Legendary Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Holtz tells the ABC affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina that he’s currently recovering, but doesn’t have a lot of energy.

Coach Holtz is now 83. He led the Irish from 1986 through 1996, winning the national championship in 1988.

