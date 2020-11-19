Indiana’s average COVID-19 daily deaths pass April peak

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Almost one in six of Indiana’s COVID-19 infections during the pandemic have been confirmed in the past week as the state’s daily average of coronavirus deaths has reached its highest level following a steep increase since September.

The Indiana Department of Health’s daily update on Thursday reported 59 more coronavirus deaths occurring over the past several days.

Those raised the state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths to 43 per day, passing the previous peak in late April.

The nearly 7,500 new infections reported Thursday give the state almost 45,000 confirmed cases in one week’s time, or about 16% of all such infections since early March.

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 7,420 more coronavirus cases and 59 more deaths on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,889 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 275,503 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 60 more coronavirus deaths and 6,143 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 84 more coronavirus deaths and 5,541 more cases were reported.

Monday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 5,218 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 22 more coronavirus deaths and 6,844 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 25 more coronavirus deaths and 8,451 more cases were reported.

Friday: 50 more coronavirus deaths and 5,708 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 15,239 (+284) cases and 224 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 15,455 (+321) cases and 203 (+6) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 4,080 (+80) cases and 86 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 3,955 (+190) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 2,696 (+59) cases and 39 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,285 (+19) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 825 (+21) cases and 19 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 743 (+29) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 343 (+8) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

