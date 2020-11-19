Advertisement

Health department offers ways to stay safe during the pandemic

By Monica Murphy
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:16 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Department of Health said the average number of new COVID cases a day has escalated over the last week.

To help stop the spread, health leaders made some recommendations: avoid social gatherings; work from home; think about doing curbside pickup; and do carry-out rather than dining inside a restaurant.

“We realize it has an impact on businesses and their operation,” said Dr. Mark Fox with the St. Joseph County Department of Health.

Health leaders also recommend switching to virtual learning, especially for high schools.

“Elementary schools generally we have not seen any school-based transmission so we are comfortable with the actions that they have been pursuing. Middle schools kind of fall into a gray zone. There’s some school-based transmission, but not as much as we have seen in the high schools,” Fox said.

The health department also said to pause all extracurricular activities.

“Really that it’s not a joke. That the virus doesn’t care what your politic or religious affiliations are, or who your favorite sports team is. You might think you’ll be just fine, but that may not be true for your neighbor or other people that are exposed. So it requires you to think about the impact on other people. That’s why we ask people to wear a mask and who they gather with and how,” Fox said

The health department has received some push back over the last several months, especially from church leaders, who were asked to go virtual.

Lately, however, there’s been more positive interaction.

“By and large the pastors have been really respectful and have wanted to engage in dialogue,” Fox said.

