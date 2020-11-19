Advertisement

Floral shop celebrated 165 years amid pandemic

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Small businesses are the heartbeat of our Michiana community.

‘Cashen Creek Florist’ is one of the many businesses that makes Plymouth so unique. The shop operates out of a building that’s sold flowers for since 1855. The building is even on the historic registry.

Beth Cashen owns the shop with her husband. The former dairy farmers grow many of the flowers you can find inside the shop.

“We’ve been working hard to grow as much local flowers as we can,” Cashen said.

Cashen says the community has rallied behind her business during these trying times.

“There have been a lot of people that haven’t made it,” Cashen said. “The community here has been so supportive.”

‘Cashen Creek Florist’ is hosting an open Friday and Saturday to celebrate 165 years of serving Michiana.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Gilpin, 32
Body pulled from St. Joseph River is missing Niles man, family says
Nijinsky Dix
Notre Dame employee charged with murder
According to the ISDH, young people under age of 29 are responsible for more than one third of...
Elkhart County issues new face mask order
St. Joseph County businesses respond to county mask mandate, face fines for defying
Penn High School, 3 P-H-M middle schools returning to 100% virtual learning

Latest News

Remembering Jeff Lafferty
Remembering local hockey coach Jeff Lafferty
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Rain, Maybe Snow, by Sunday...
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
One person is injured after a shooting outside a bar on Chalet Drive.
Elkhart police investigating shooting at gas station