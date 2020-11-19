Floral shop celebrated 165 years amid pandemic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Small businesses are the heartbeat of our Michiana community.

‘Cashen Creek Florist’ is one of the many businesses that makes Plymouth so unique. The shop operates out of a building that’s sold flowers for since 1855. The building is even on the historic registry.

Beth Cashen owns the shop with her husband. The former dairy farmers grow many of the flowers you can find inside the shop.

“We’ve been working hard to grow as much local flowers as we can,” Cashen said.

Cashen says the community has rallied behind her business during these trying times.

“There have been a lot of people that haven’t made it,” Cashen said. “The community here has been so supportive.”

‘Cashen Creek Florist’ is hosting an open Friday and Saturday to celebrate 165 years of serving Michiana.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.