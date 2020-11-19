Advertisement

Elkhart police investigating shooting at gas station

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are investigating after a man is shot at a gas station.

Officers were called to the BP on Nappanee Street just after 10:30 this morning on reports of a domestic situation.

That’s where they found a female victim and learned the suspect had left the scene.

He was eventually found near the 300 block of Crawford Street.

Police say he had a gunshot wound to his arm from another man that had intervened.

He and the female victim were both taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

