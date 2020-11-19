Advertisement

Elkhart County issues new face mask order

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Health Department issues a new face mask order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, and it will remain in effect until it’s canceled by Elkhart County’s health officer.

Starting just after midnight, at 12:01 Thursday, everyone in Elkhart County must wear a face mask over their nose and mouth in public.

This includes public transportation.

Masks are also required at outdoor public areas where you can’t be six feet away from other people, and private indoor or outdoor areas where you can be socially distanced from others.

