Dad gets lightning bolt haircut to match son’s surgery scars

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:51 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri father got a replica of his 5-year-old son’s lightning bolt-shaped scars shaved into his head in order to ease the little boy’s self-consciousness.

Jonathan Tynes is really into cool designs. It’s what he does at his print shop in Pacific, Missouri, and he recently had a lightning bolt design cut into his hair.

His 5-year-old son, Hunter Tynes, has the same lighting bolt in his hair, but Hunter’s is not there by choice. He was born with a condition that caused the plates in his head to be fused together prematurely.

Months before he turned 2, Hunter had reconstructive skull surgery.

“So, he had to be cut from ear to ear, opened up and his skull totally reshaped,” Jonathan Tynes said.

The zigzag pattern was done so his hair would cover it up as it grew back, which worked on top, but the scar tissue on the sides didn’t cooperate.

Hunter has been very self-conscious about that lately.

“I said, ‘Your lightning bolts are really cool. I wish that I could have that.’ And he goes, ‘Well, why don’t you? Why don’t you have them? If they’re so cool, then why don’t you get them?’ I said, ‘OK, then, I will,’” Jonathan Tynes said.

So, the father went to the barber and got a replica of Hunter’s lightning bolt scars shaved into his hair.

“The messages that poured in, the people that said how it touched them, it’s been really incredible,” he said.

Hunter says his father is his best friend.

Copyright 2020 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

