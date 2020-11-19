City and county offices limiting in-person access

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Most offices for the City of South Bend and St. Joseph County will limit in-person access starting next Monday.

County meetings will be virtual through the end of the year until Dec. 31. You can access meeting agendas on their websites.

Here’s what else you need to know:

The County-City Building and Mishawaka Annex will be open for immunizations.

However, the St. Joseph County Jail and police records divisions are closed and won’t be doing fingerprinting. The Penn Township trustee’s office will be closed.

The Juvenile Justice Center will also be closed to the public at noon daily.

And while St. Joseph County Parks offices will be closed, the parks will remain open to the public.

