Bulls draft Florida State forward Williams with No. 4 pick

The draft was the first for Chicago not led by longtime executives Jerry Krause or John Paxson since 1984, when the Bulls took Michael Jordan
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bulls drafted versatile Florida State forward Patrick Williams with the No. 4 pick, the next big step for a rebuilding team with a new front office led by Arturas Karnisovas. The 19-year-old Williams was the Atlantic Coast Conference’s sixth man of the year and helped the Seminoles win their first ACC regular-season crown. At 6-foot-8 and with a nearly 7-foot wingspan, he can defend multiple positions and had a team-high 30 blocks. Williams averaged 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in just 22.6 minutes per game. He also shot 83.8% from the foul line. The Bulls also have a second-rounder at No. 44 overall. The draft was the first for Chicago not led by longtime executives Jerry Krause or John Paxson since 1984, when the Bulls took Michael Jordan.

