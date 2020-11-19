Body found in river officially identified as missing Niles man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Authorities have identified the man whose body was found in the St. Joe River yesterday.

St. Joseph County Coroner Mike McGann is confirming the body found is 32-year-old Garrett Gilpin.

Gilpin was reported missing nearly a month ago, on Oct. 17.

He was last seen at the Burger King on LaSalle Avenue, not too far from where police recovered his body near Marion and Riverside Drive.

Investigators say they are not ruling out foul play, but there are no initial signs of it.

