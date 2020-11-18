Wednesday’s Child: Teen loves working outside

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some kids relax when they play sports, others get lost in a good book, but Tricia Sloma met a kid who relaxes when he works outside.

He’s an Indiana foster child who’s available for adoption, and he’s the focus of tonight’s Wednesday’s Child.

Most kids would complain about having to pull weeds or do the chores; not Lucas. This 14-year-old foster kid knows that life is all about hard work and getting things done.

We’re hoping there’s a family watching tonight who will open their home to this amazing kid.

When we sat down to interview Lucas, it became clear that my questions weren’t all that interesting.

But then, it turns out, Lucas loves trains.

Eventually, the train did stop, and that’s when we discovered Lucas has another strong interest: Gardening.

So, we got permission to pull weeds at the Kroc Center’s raised garden beds. They’re done for the season, and those beds are full of weeds.

Lucas loves to be outside.

He’s happiest when he’s working and can see the results.

Another one of his hidden talents? Cleaning! Lucas loves to sweep. He’s a kid who likes to clean!

If you’d like to learn more about Lucas, just click here for more information on him and Indiana’s adoption program.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.