Two Day Warmup!

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COUPLE WARM/WINDY DAYS... Gusty southerly winds will pick up overnight and continue all day Thursday...then they will slacken a bit Thursday night into Friday. These southerly winds will bring in the warmer air, especially Thursday afternoon and midday on Friday. A cold front comes through later Friday, and that will begin to bring in the colder air for the weekend. It should stay dry, though, into Saturday morning, then an increasing chance for rain showers by Saturday and Sunday. A chance for rain and snow showers late Tuesday into Wednesday...but Thanksgiving looks dry at the moment...

Tonight: Clear skies, breezy and chilly. Low: 40, Wind: S 12-22

Thursday: Lots of sunshine, windy and warmer. High: 62, Wind: SSW 20-30

Thursday night: Breezy and quite mild. Low: 49

Friday: Mix of clouds and sunshine and warm. High: 60

