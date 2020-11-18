St. Joseph County health officials outline plan to enforce mask ordinance violations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details from St. Joseph County health officials about the updated mask ordinance.

The St. Joseph County Health Department has the task of enforcing fines against businesses that fail to comply with the new mandate.

16 News Now tells us how they plan on keeping businesses accountable.

St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox told 16 News Now investigations into businesses failing to comply with the county-wide mask ordinance will be complaint-driven, mainly from community members witnessing violations.

Fines can range between $50 to $250, increasing as mask ordinance violations persist.

“There hasn’t been a mechanism that addresses this specifically. It took months to get there but finally, we have a mechanism to help enforce that mask order,” Dr. Fox said.

The health department will rely on customers to report businesses violating the order by filling out a survey posted on the front page of the health department’s website.

Violations happen when employees fail to wear their masks properly or if the business fails to display signage encouraging mask use.

“The businesses won’t be fined for their customers failing to wear a mask but one of the provisions is businesses need to make a good faith effort to encourage their customers to wear a mask. So, if someone were to have a sign that says, ‘we don’t care if you wear a mask,’ that’s not going to go over well,” Dr. Fox said.

The health department will investigate these reports and issue a citation if they’re valid.

One factor still under consideration is how the health department will physically deliver the fines.

If a business continues to defy the mask ordinance, the health department could shut them down.

“Persistent non-compliance with this directive could lead to an abatement order and ultimately to closure but it’s a process to get to that point,” Dr. Fox said.

Law enforcement won’t be involved in enforcing the mask mandate, but South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said he stands by efforts to keep South Bend safe by saying, “Our message is similar to what we have been saying since last spring—wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance. Our officers work hard to protect our city and are often responding to calls for service throughout their shifts. The St. Joseph County Health Department is responsible for the enforcement and issuance of fines related to the new mask ordinance. We continue to encourage the community and local businesses to remain vigilant against the spread of COVID-19, and SBPD is available to assist property owners enforce their private property rights,” in a statement provided to 16 News Now.

Dr. Fox said the order will officially go into effect in early December.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.