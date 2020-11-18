Advertisement

St. Joseph County health department offers COVID-19 recommendations

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Department of Health is making the following recommendations to help control the spread of COVID-19, including:

  • Avoid social gatherings outside of your immediate family or household.
  • Support local restaurants with take-out rather than dining in-person.

They suggest all high schools should move to virtual learning until after winter break, and activities should be paused, or at least limit spectators to family members only.

Meanwhile, they’re also making recommendations for local businesses.

They’re encouraging employees to work from home whenever possible and use curbside and contactless options when out.

They also say businesses should be rewarded for being committed to COVID-19 prevention practices.

