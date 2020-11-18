South Bend native wins art competition honoring late River Park resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s not uncommon for the St. Joseph County Public Library to receive donations or books in memory of people who have passed away.

“Nothing to this level. Nothing like this before,” commented Lisa O’Brien, Director of Development at SJCPL.

The brothers of the late Charlotte Hunt, a lifelong River Park resident, commemorated their sister through an art competition bearing her name and love for her neighborhood library. Incorporating River Park landmarks into the artwork, the five finalists, chosen from more than 60 entries, now have their paintings fittingly displayed in Charlotte’s beloved River Park library.

“She loved the neighborhood - very popular with folks - and she loved the library. So it all kind of came together that this is the best thing we can do for her memory,” remarked Doug Hunt, Charlotte’s brother.

Doug along with his brothers, Rick and Dale, funded the art competition. South Bend native Stephen Barany won the Charlotte Hunt Prize - a $10,000 award - with his 1920s Art Nouveau painting that paid astute attention to details of local landmarks.

“There’s just so much there, so much to unpack, and you can spend so much time looking at it and delving into the history of River Park that’s represented there. It’s a beautiful, beautiful piece,” described Mark Rospenda, Curator of the South Bend Museum of Art.

Pursuing his Masters of Fine Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, Barany says the prize money is helping him pay for college, but the reward also reminds him of his South Bend roots.

“And also, it was neat, because the library that was going to the branch of the library that was going to be hosting the artwork is the one that I grew up going to as a kid,” explained Barany.

Four other finalists each won $5,000. They include: James Jursinic, of Mishawaka; Alan J. Larkin, of South Bend; Peg Luecke, South Bend; and Greg Potter, of Franklin, IN.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.