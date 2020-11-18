South Bend Animal Resource Center closed to public

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In South Bend, the city’s Animal Resource Center is now closed to the public until further notice due to the pandemic.

The center will not be accepting intakes of strays or owner surrenders and will only be responding to life-threatening emergency calls.

Adoptions will be by appointment only, and appointments will be scheduled with approved applicants only.

To schedule an appointment, call 235-5966.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.