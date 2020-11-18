Advertisement

Saint Mary’s College goes tobacco-free

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Mary’s College is becoming a tobacco-free and smoke-free campus.

This means that the use of tobacco or tobacco-related products, such as vaping and snuff, will no longer be allowed on any Saint Mary’s or Sisters of the Holy Cross property.

The policy goes into effect tomorrow, which is the same day as the American Cancer society’s “Great American Smokeout.

The event is an annual opportunity for those who smoke to commit to healthy, smoke-free lives.

