Notre Dame employee charged with murder

Nijinsky Dix
Nijinsky Dix(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A University of Notre Dame employee has been charged with murder.

Nijinsky Dix, 37, is also a PhD student at the University of Illinois Chicago. She’s accused of killing her ex-boyfriend in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

Police say she may have been stalking her ex following their three month relationship, which ended in May.

According to the University, Dix is the director of the Talent Search Upward Bound program. They say they are aware of her arrest and will cooperate with law enforcement as appropriate.

