Mike Brey impressed with two voices before the start of the season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One week from tonight, is the official start of the college basketball season.

Notre Dame men’s head basketball coach Mike Brey has really liked what he has seen from his bunch in practice so far.

He says two players have really stepped up their game in the leadership department as we inch closer toward the beginning of the season.

One is junior Prentiss Hubb. The Irish point guard averaged 12.1 points per game while dishing out an average of 5.1 assists as a sophomore.

The other is guard Cormac Ryan, a transfer from Stanford, who sat out last season.

“It’s Prentiss Hubb’s team as it should be,” Brey said. “But Cormac Ryan being injected into the eligibility part of it is a great voice. Your two guards setting the tone and understanding how we play and leading, I’m really excited about watching them help me run the group through the next five months.”

While the college hoops season officialy begins in a week, the Notre Dame leaders and the rest of the team will have to wait a bit longer for the season to begin.

Game 1 for the Irish is on November 28th against Michigan State at the Breslin Center.

