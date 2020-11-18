MHSAA lays out plan for return to competition in three weeks

(WNDU) - On Monday, MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said the fall sports seasons are not canceled, just suspended after Governor Whitmer’s new order.

On Wednesday, the MHSAA put together a plan on how to resume action.

Here’s what the MHSAA decided when it comes to the return of high school football:

Three weeks from Wednesday, December 9th, teams can begin practicing in preparation for playoffs. Regional final games will either be played on Tuesday December 15th or Wednesday the 16th. If teams advance, semifinals will take place on either Monday December 21st or Tuesday the 22nd.

As of Wednesday, the plan is to play the state championships at Ford Field, the home of the Detroit Lions, on either December 28th or the 29th.

In Michiana, there are two local football teams still alive in the postseason - the Lakeshore Lancers and the Edwardsburg Eddies

Both teams can have workouts but the players will be on their own. No coaches are allowed to attend work outs, and they can not take place on school property.

“We certainly have to really rely on our players to group themselves up,” Lakeshore head coach Denny Dock said. “We have to come up with a plan to say listen you can’t take three weeks off. You have got to stay in shape.”

Obviously a three week break is not ideal, and the head coaches from both schools admit these next three weeks are super important.

“This is a time when teams could lose focus,” Edwardsburg head coach Kevin Bartz said. “They could let themselves down mentally and physically. At this point and time, I don’t think our kids would do that. I think our kids are pretty drive for the end goal they are after right now. I don’t think you want to get this close and let it slip away.”

As for volleyball, quarterfinals will begin on December 15th. Semifinals will take place on December 17-18 with the state championship on the 19th.

Diving state championship meets will take place December 22nd with the swimming state meet on December 23rd.

Winter sports can begin practicing on December 9th with their seasons scheduled to begin on January 4th.

