Medical Moment: New technique lights up aneurysms

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a bulge in the blood vessel wall in the brain.

These aneurysms can be silent, but if they rupture, they’re fatal nearly half the time.

As many as six and a half million people in the U.S., or one in 50 people, have unruptured brain aneurysms and don’t know it.

Now, as Martie Salt reports, researchers are looking at a new technique that could highlight aneurysms with a higher potential for rupture.

The Yale team says the MRI imaging they are using has a 3-tesla magnet which is a stronger magnet, but it’s still a system that is available at most hospitals across the U.S.

