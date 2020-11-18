Lower Michigan counties suspend jury trials

Mich. (WNDU) - These are trying times for the courts.

Due to increasing coronavirus cases, jury trials have been suspended for the rest of 2020 in Berrien and Cass counties.

Cass County has suspended all in-person hearings, while Berrien will allow a very limited amount.

In both cases, court filings are to be done by mail, e-mail, or through the use of a drop box.

The Berrien County courts are closed to walk in traffic.

