Advertisement

Lower Michigan counties suspend jury trials

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WNDU) - These are trying times for the courts.

Due to increasing coronavirus cases, jury trials have been suspended for the rest of 2020 in Berrien and Cass counties.

Cass County has suspended all in-person hearings, while Berrien will allow a very limited amount.

In both cases, court filings are to be done by mail, e-mail, or through the use of a drop box.

The Berrien County courts are closed to walk in traffic.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nijinsky Dix
Notre Dame employee charged with murder
St. Joseph County businesses respond to county mask mandate, face fines for defying
The body was found near the intersection of Riverside and Marion in South Bend.
Body pulled from St. Joseph River
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is ordering high schools and colleges to stop in-person...
Michigan’s new COVID-19 restrictions begin Wednesday
Two injured in accident on SR 23
Two injured in accident on SR 23

Latest News

Saint Mary’s College goes tobacco-free
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Two Day Warmup!
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
South Bend Animal Resource Center closed to public