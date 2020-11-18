Advertisement

Local businesses react to Michigan’s new restrictions

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - As Michigan’s new COVID-19 restrictions went into effect on Wednesday, local businesses weighed in on the changes.

Scott Moore, the owner of Wonderland Cinema in Niles, said these restrictions caught him by surprise.

The theater reopened a little over a month ago, so Moore is disappointed to have to close again..

However, he is remaining optimistic and hopes to host curbside concession nights to help with the expenses.

“I think the movie industry will bounce back, I think it’s just going to take some time,” Moore said. “And it’s just going to be a group effort for us all to stay safe, and you know, mask up and social distance and making sure everybody can come to the movies next time.”

The Niles-Buchanan YMCA will remain open but will no longer offer group exercise classes or organized sports for the three weeks.

Their top priority will continue to be the health and safety of their members and staff.

“We’re revamping all the time to meet the community needs,” said Denise Peters, chief operations officer. “And really, one of the big things we want to do is stay socially responsible, but also, we want people to be, our community be well. So that’s mental, emotional, social, physical wellbeing.”

Michigan’s restrictions are set to last for three weeks.

