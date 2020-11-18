Advertisement

Indiana reports 60 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,143 new cases Wednesday

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.2%.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.2%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 6,143 more coronavirus cases and 60 more deaths on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,830 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 268,222 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 84 more coronavirus deaths and 5,541 more cases were reported.

Monday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 5,218 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 22 more coronavirus deaths and 6,844 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 25 more coronavirus deaths and 8,451 more cases were reported.

Friday: 50 more coronavirus deaths and 5,708 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 51 more coronavirus deaths and 6,654 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 14,965 (+271) cases and 224 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 15,176 (+311) cases and 197 (+3) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 4,001 (+102) cases and 84 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 3,765 (+101) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 2,637 (+80) cases and 38 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,267 (+20) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 804 (+16) cases and 19 (+2) deaths.

Fulton County has had 714 (+8) cases and 17 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 335 (+8) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Joseph County businesses respond to county mask mandate, face fines for defying
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is ordering high schools and colleges to stop in-person...
Michigan’s new COVID-19 restrictions begin Wednesday
Two injured in accident on SR 23
Two injured in accident on SR 23
President Donald Trump taking aim at South Bend in a tweet
President Trump calls South Bend ‘Indiana’s most unsuccessful city’
Prosper Apartments fire
Fire at Prosper Apartments in South Bend

Latest News

Carnival cancels all U.S. cruises through Jan. 31.
Carnival cancels all U.S. cruises through Jan. 31
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out face...
EXPLAINER: What’s with the confusion over masks?
In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, a section of shelving that normally holds paper...
Toilet paper limits, empty shelves are back as coronavirus surges