Advertisement

Hunting licenses soar as virus-weary Americans head outdoors

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Wildlife officials in many states are issuing lots more hunting and fishing licenses this year - apparently because of the coronavirus.

Americans who are weary of being cooped up at home and wearing masks elsewhere are taking refuge in outdoors sports that offer safety and solitude.

In Michigan, the number of people getting hunting licenses for the first time in at least five years has jumped 80 percent.

The trend has reversed a steady decline in hunting’s popularity that once appeared permanent. And it’s providing a potential new source of food for families and food banks pressed by the pandemic.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

St. Joseph County businesses respond to county mask mandate, face fines for defying
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is ordering high schools and colleges to stop in-person...
Michigan’s new COVID-19 restrictions begin Wednesday
Two injured in accident on SR 23
Two injured in accident on SR 23
President Donald Trump taking aim at South Bend in a tweet
President Trump calls South Bend ‘Indiana’s most unsuccessful city’
Prosper Apartments fire
Fire at Prosper Apartments in South Bend

Latest News

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.2%.
Indiana reports 60 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,143 new cases Wednesday
As Michigan's new COVID-19 restrictions went into effect on Wednesday, local businesses weighed...
Local businesses react to Michigan’s new restrictions
The body was found near the intersection of Riverside and Marion in South Bend.
Body pulled from St. Joseph River
Nijinsky Dix
Notre Dame employee charged with murder