Four Winds Casinos to remain open

All Four Winds Casinos will remain open.

In a statement, the Pokagon Band says, “Like other federally-recognized Native American tribes, we are a sovereign nation which does not fall under the jurisdiction of the states of Michigan or Indiana.”

The casino continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and has safety and cleaning procedures in place to keep employees and guests safe.

Read the full statement below:

Statement from the Pokagon Band

