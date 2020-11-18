Four Winds Casinos to remain open
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WNDU) - All Four Winds Casinos will remain open.
In a statement, the Pokagon Band says, “Like other federally-recognized Native American tribes, we are a sovereign nation which does not fall under the jurisdiction of the states of Michigan or Indiana.”
The casino continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and has safety and cleaning procedures in place to keep employees and guests safe.
Read the full statement below:
