Four Winds Casinos to remain open

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WNDU) - All Four Winds Casinos will remain open.

In a statement, the Pokagon Band says, “Like other federally-recognized Native American tribes, we are a sovereign nation which does not fall under the jurisdiction of the states of Michigan or Indiana.”

The casino continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and has safety and cleaning procedures in place to keep employees and guests safe.

Read the full statement below:

Statement from the Pokagon Band
Statement from the Pokagon Band

