Advertisement

Bud Light video game console chills beers

Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.
Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.(Bud Light via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A video game console that chills beer - an obvious sign 2020 is making a turnaround.

Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.

It’s a video game console with two koozies and a projector built in, so you can game wherever you’d like.

It features six games, including Tekken 7, Soulcalibur VI and RBI Baseball 20.

You may need to ask Santa for this one, though.

It seems to be a tough item to find - Shopbeergear.com is currently taking bids in the thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is ordering high schools and colleges to stop in-person...
Michigan’s new COVID-19 restrictions begin Wednesday
St. Joseph County businesses respond to county mask mandate, face fines for defying
President Donald Trump taking aim at South Bend in a tweet
President Trump calls South Bend ‘Indiana’s most unsuccessful city’
Two injured in accident on SR 23
Two injured in accident on SR 23
Prosper Apartments fire
Fire at Prosper Apartments in South Bend

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era
Rep.-elect Nancy Mace discusses historic win, gets to work on Capitol Hill during new member...
Rep.-elect Mace gets to work on Capitol Hill, discusses top legislative goals
The body was found near the intersection of Riverside and Marion in South Bend.
Body found in St. Joseph River
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon