Body found in St. Joseph River
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A body was found in the St. Joseph River on Wednesday morning.
The discovery was made near the intersection of Riverside and Marion in South Bend.
A landscaping crew called police around 8:15 a.m.
Authorities are unsure if the body is male or female due to decomposition.
The coroner and a local funeral home are at the scene.
