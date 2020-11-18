Body found in St. Joseph River

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A body was found in the St. Joseph River on Wednesday morning.

The discovery was made near the intersection of Riverside and Marion in South Bend.

A landscaping crew called police around 8:15 a.m.

Authorities are unsure if the body is male or female due to decomposition.

The coroner and a local funeral home are at the scene.

