Body found in St. Joseph River

The body was found near the intersection of Riverside and Marion in South Bend.
The body was found near the intersection of Riverside and Marion in South Bend.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A body was found in the St. Joseph River on Wednesday morning.

The discovery was made near the intersection of Riverside and Marion in South Bend.

A landscaping crew called police around 8:15 a.m.

Authorities are unsure if the body is male or female due to decomposition.

The coroner and a local funeral home are at the scene.

Stay with 16 News Now for updates once we know more.

