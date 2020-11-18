Ask Dr. Bob: Clearing up COVID test confusion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re clearing up some confusion surrounding COVID tests, like when you should get tested and whether you need a rapid test.

Lauren Moss is asking your COVID questions to Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic.

Lauren: Dr. Bob, can you tell us what you are seeing in the community and hearing from patients right now with COVID?

Dr. Bob: As I’m sure everyone knows, we are in the midst of a second surge going on with even more cases than we had back in the spring. There are a lot of people getting infected, calling us in the clinic, taking care of people in the hospital with coronavirus more than we have at any other point. We are taking countless phone calls. Our staff is answering questions about coronavirus, so I thought it would be helpful if we could try to give our approach to how we are managing people right now so that people could understand when they are calling us because we do get some confusion from patients. Some people are also getting frustrated when we give them recommendations, because they aren’t always the easiest thing to follow. The first thing I want to start with is if you get exposed to coronavirus, which is very possibly right now, you basically need to quarantine for 2 weeks and that’s really just a straight-forward thing. A lot of people call and ask if they can get a test and test negative, can they leave quarantine? Unfortunately, you can’t because you can develop it at any time.

Lauren: And what can you tell us about the state of testing for COVID in our community?

Dr. Bob: There are a few different scenarios if someone wants to get tested. The first, if you get exposed. If you just get exposed though and feel fine, there’s no reason to get tested. That test cannot be like a “get out of jail free card” you still have to complete a quarantine of 14 days. So, for a lot of people I tell them they don’t have to get tested if they are not having symptoms.

If you do develop symptoms, testing is then helpful. For some people, it’s very obvious that they have COVID...if they have a high fever, body aches, trouble breathing. It’s really to confirm what we already know. For other people who maybe have just a mild runny nose or something, that can be helpful to test them. The final group is what I would call a “miscellaneous group” who need a test before they have surgery or before they go on a plane and that’s a different scenario. So really if you just got exposed, you probably don’t need to get tested, you just need to quarantine and if you have symptoms we are trying to get as many people tested as quickly as we can.

Lauren: Can you breakdown the process to get tested? Do they have to call you first?

Dr. Bob: There are a few different ways to do it. For instance, we are trying to accommodate all these patients both with normal testing and rapid testing, if it’s appropriate. There are some independent groups like Walgreens doing it and then the county has some of their own testing sites. For most people, if you know you need to be quarantined for 2 weeks and then you develop symptoms, you probably don’t need a rapid test, having an immediate answer is not going to change anything, you still need to stay at home. For others with mild symptoms and suspicions low and we are trying to keep them working, they haven’t been exposed...sometimes that’s a person more appropriate to have a rapid test done and we can get a sooner answer.

