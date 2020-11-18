A grim look inside hospitals as coronavirus cases surge

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Coronavirus cases continue to surge at an alarming rate and front-line workers are overwhelmed and over worked.

Today, state health officials are begging Hoosiers to take this pandemic seriously to help limit the spread of the virus.

Statewide COVID-19 hospital admissions are at an all-time high and the daily positivity rate has almost tripled since September. This is leading to hospitals being overwhelmed with patients.

Sarah Paturalski, Vice President of Nursing and Clinical Services at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, painted a grim picture of what things are like inside hospitals.

“We are averaging a death a day and it’s more than we’ve ever experienced,” Paturalski said. “We’ve made a commitment for no one to die alone. At times, we’re teaching family members to say goodbye, or we are their family members. It’s very hard for healthcare workers. This will have a lasting effect.”

We are also hearing from Governor Eric Holcomb as he is quarantining after coming into contact with someone that tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor and his wife are isolating at home and awaiting to be tested for the virus.

He says he is not experiencing any symptoms and is doing well.

We’ll bring you the results of his test and bring you the very latest on the pandemic as we learn more.

