SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured in an accident this morning on State Road 23 and Fir Road.

A husband and wife were traveling east on Fir when an SUV t-boned their car, causing it to flip on its side.

The couple was taken to the hospital.

A mother and child were in the SUV and are OK.

Police continue to investigate.

