Advertisement

Theo Epstein steps down after 9 seasons leading Chicago Cubs

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2012 file photo, Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein speaks to...
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2012 file photo, Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein speaks to reporters during the 27th annual Chicago Cubs baseball convention, in Chicago. Theo Epstein, who transformed the long-suffering Chicago Cubs and helped bring home a drought-busting championship in 2016, is stepping down after nine seasons as the club's president of baseball operations. The team announced Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, Epstein is leaving the organization, and general manager Jed Hoyer is being promoted to take his place. (AP photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Theo Epstein is stepping down after nine seasons as the Chicago Cubs' president of baseball operations.

The team announced Epstein is leaving the organization, and general manager Jed Hoyer is being promoted to take his place.

Epstein transformed the long-suffering Cubs and helped bring home a drought-busting championship in 2016.

He said after the season he anticipated remaining on the job for at least one more year, with his contract set to expire in 2021.

Epstein said in a statement Tuesday he will “cherish” his time with the Cubs and said it was simply time to make a change.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

President Donald Trump taking aim at South Bend in a tweet
President Trump calls South Bend ‘Indiana’s most unsuccessful city’
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
Michigan governor says she has authority for stay-home order
Police say this woman walked into a business in the 500 block of East Colfax on Nov. 3 with a...
South Bend police searching for robbery suspect
Some are worried about losing business ahead of the holidays.
Local businesses react to new COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan

Latest News

Cousins, Vikings overcome Patterson return, beat Bears 19-13
According to our friends over at Irish Illustrated, center Jarrett Patterson will have...
Irish offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson expected to miss the rest of the season
After the 45-31 win over Boston College, several Domers earned some awards for their performance.
Several Domers bring home awards after win over Boston College
Paw Paw/Edwardsburg
MHSAA hopes sports can resume after three-week pause