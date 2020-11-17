Advertisement

South Bend Police warn residents of recent car thefts

Police report 15 car thefts in the past five days
The South Bend Police say the most important precaution you can take is to keep your doors locked and keys out of the ignition when you’re not around your vehicle.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Now to a crime alert happening in South Bend.

The South Bend Police say they received reports of fifteen car thefts throughout the past five days.

16 News Now spoke to the department to learn what you can do to keep your car from becoming the next target.

The South Bend Police say the most important precaution you can take is to keep your doors locked and keys out of the ignition when you’re not around your vehicle.

You can also keep these steps in mind to make your car less of a target.

Park your car in-sight of where you will be, park in a well-lit area if it’s dark, and park inside a garage if you have access to one.

Keep valuables hidden to deter people from breaking into your car.

The South Bend Police say car thefts can be more common when it gets colder outside.

W’e know it’s getting colder out there. We know having a warm car is really important, but probably having your car when you return to it is a little more important. So, we just wanted to let everybody know we’re seeing a lot of these thefts happening," said South Bend Police Dept. Communications Liaison Christine Karsten.

Karsten said not only have there been fifteen vehicle thefts in the past five days, but also a total of nineteen since Nov. 8th.

She says it’s important to remember key details about your car like the make, model, and color. It’s also a good idea to memorize your license plate number and any identifiable features to help locate your car.

If you do become the unfortunate victim of a car theft, make sure you reach out to the South Bend Police Department as quickly as possible and Michiana Crime Stoppers so they can get to work on helping you.

