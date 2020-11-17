South Bend leaders address issue of gun violence, discuss ways to help

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Several South Bend leaders came together Monday to discuss the city’s issue of gun violence.

In a year that has been especially violent in South Bend, city leaders met to talk about what can be done.

“Our kids are killing each other. If you really look at who is doing the shooting, young men ages 15 to about 25. We have to come up with some options that pull them out of this life and give them a different path," Fourth District Councilman Troy Warner said.

The South Bend Group Violence Intervention program was the main focus of discussion.

“The city has made a major investment in group violence intervention, and that investment was made 6 to 7 years ago. Since then, the city wants to know, the council wants to know, our community needs to know, what is the return on the investment?” GVI Program Manager Romona Bethany said.

Bethany says current efforts of GVI include being more visible in the community, communicating more effectively with group members that are associated with gun violence and listening to community voices.

“If we don’t give weight to those voices and partner with those to move forward on some strategy that is going to be effective in the city, then we lose the whole point of GVI," Bethany said.

Bethany says outreach expansion, an increase in training and an increase in funding are current needs of the program.

And while tackling gun violence will require all hands on deck, those in Monday’s meeting remain hopeful.

“It has been a heartbreaking year for our city, but we have seen our way through heartbreaking times before, and we will do it again," Bethany said.

For more information on South Bend GVI, you can email gvi@southbendin.gov

