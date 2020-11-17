Advertisement

South Bend leaders address issue of gun violence, discuss ways to help

By Carly Miller
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Several South Bend leaders came together Monday to discuss the city’s issue of gun violence.

In a year that has been especially violent in South Bend, city leaders met to talk about what can be done.

“Our kids are killing each other. If you really look at who is doing the shooting, young men ages 15 to about 25. We have to come up with some options that pull them out of this life and give them a different path," Fourth District Councilman Troy Warner said.

The South Bend Group Violence Intervention program was the main focus of discussion.

“The city has made a major investment in group violence intervention, and that investment was made 6 to 7 years ago. Since then, the city wants to know, the council wants to know, our community needs to know, what is the return on the investment?” GVI Program Manager Romona Bethany said.

Bethany says current efforts of GVI include being more visible in the community, communicating more effectively with group members that are associated with gun violence and listening to community voices.

“If we don’t give weight to those voices and partner with those to move forward on some strategy that is going to be effective in the city, then we lose the whole point of GVI," Bethany said.

Bethany says outreach expansion, an increase in training and an increase in funding are current needs of the program.

And while tackling gun violence will require all hands on deck, those in Monday’s meeting remain hopeful.

“It has been a heartbreaking year for our city, but we have seen our way through heartbreaking times before, and we will do it again," Bethany said.

For more information on South Bend GVI, you can email gvi@southbendin.gov

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
President Donald Trump taking aim at South Bend in a tweet
President Trump calls South Bend ‘Indiana’s most unsuccessful city’
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
Michigan governor says she has authority for stay-home order
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Group of GOP legislators call for impeachment hearings on Gov. Whitmer
Police say this woman walked into a business in the 500 block of East Colfax on Nov. 3 with a...
South Bend police searching for robbery suspect

Latest News

Devin Rios
Man who caused school lockdowns charged
City leaders demanding answers 11 days after South Bend Housing Authority announce closure of...
City officials ‘appalled’ by Housing Authority decision to shut down Rabbi Shulman Apartments during pandemic
Some are worried about losing business ahead of the holidays.
Local businesses react to new COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan
The Granger location expanded during the pandemic.
Granger pet grooming business expands during pandemic