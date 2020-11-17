Advertisement

South Bend and Edwardsburg schools going virtual

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Now to a couple of important Parent’s Playbook updates.

We’ll start with the South Bend Community School Corporation, which is moving two schools back to full-time virtual learning beginning Thursday.

The schools are Lincoln Elementary School and Dickinson Fine Arts Academy.

The district says it has to make the move since a large number of staff members at each school are in quarantine, either from a positive test or a close contact.

Virtual learning will remain in place at Lincoln and Dickinson until Monday, Nov. 30.

Currently, the district is only closing schools on an individual basis and isn’t planning a district-wide shut down.

Meanwhile, in Edwardsburg, students at the primary, Eagle Lake, and intermediate buildings will move to remote learning next week.

Officials with Edwardsburg Public Schools say the change is coming due to a number of ill staff members and a lack of substitute teachers.

In-person learning is expected to resume at these buildings on Dec. 7.

This all comes after the middle school, high school, and alternative learning center shifted to e-learning yesterday.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump taking aim at South Bend in a tweet
President Trump calls South Bend ‘Indiana’s most unsuccessful city’
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Police say this woman walked into a business in the 500 block of East Colfax on Nov. 3 with a...
South Bend police searching for robbery suspect
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
Michigan governor says she has authority for stay-home order
Some are worried about losing business ahead of the holidays.
Local businesses react to new COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan

Latest News

Coronavirus in schools.
Local school districts going back to virtual learning
There are butchers partnering with Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry in LaPorte, Elkhart, St. Joseph,...
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry reminding hunters about deer donation program
Wednesday's Child: Emma
Wednesday’s Child: Teen loves the great outdoors
One School at a Time: Martin’s awards John Glenn Marching Falcons with $1,000 grant