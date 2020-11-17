South Bend and Edwardsburg schools going virtual

(WNDU) - Now to a couple of important Parent’s Playbook updates.

We’ll start with the South Bend Community School Corporation, which is moving two schools back to full-time virtual learning beginning Thursday.

The schools are Lincoln Elementary School and Dickinson Fine Arts Academy.

The district says it has to make the move since a large number of staff members at each school are in quarantine, either from a positive test or a close contact.

Virtual learning will remain in place at Lincoln and Dickinson until Monday, Nov. 30.

Currently, the district is only closing schools on an individual basis and isn’t planning a district-wide shut down.

Meanwhile, in Edwardsburg, students at the primary, Eagle Lake, and intermediate buildings will move to remote learning next week.

Officials with Edwardsburg Public Schools say the change is coming due to a number of ill staff members and a lack of substitute teachers.

In-person learning is expected to resume at these buildings on Dec. 7.

This all comes after the middle school, high school, and alternative learning center shifted to e-learning yesterday.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.