Advertisement

Several Domers bring home awards after win over Boston College

After the 45-31 win over Boston College, several Domers earned some awards for their performance
After the 45-31 win over Boston College, several Domers earned some awards for their performance.
After the 45-31 win over Boston College, several Domers earned some awards for their performance.(ND Athletics)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After the 45-31 win over Boston College, several Domers earned some awards for their performance.

Irish captain and safety Shaun Crawford was named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week.

Crawford recorded a team-high nine tackles, one sack and 1.5 tackles for loss against Boston College on the day. He was the only DB in the ACC this weekend to post at least nine tackles and a sack.

Just two DBs in the conference posted more tackles than Crawford’s nine on the weekend.

Irish offensive guard Tommy Kraemer was tabbed the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Kraemer helped lead the Irish to 561 yards of total offense while allowing no sacks in the win at Boston College. Boston College entered the game allowing 373.0 yards of offense per game. Through the first half alone, the Irish racked up 327 yards, and ended the day with 561 yards.

Kraemer is the fourth different Notre Dame offensive lineman to bring home this honor in 2020.

Quarterback Ian Book was also named the Manning Award Star of the Week for his performance against the Eagles. This is the third time in his career, Book has been named the Manning Award Star of the Week.

Book completed 20-of-27 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns and a career-high 198.8 QB rating against a power five team. He also tallied 85 yards on the ground along with a touchdown.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Michigan halts high school classes, indoor restaurant dining
Two dead in Cass County crash
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.3%.
Indiana reports 22 more coronavirus deaths, 6,844 new cases Sunday
Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closing in-person instruction at the Middle School, High...
Edwardsburg Public Schools moving to remote learning on Monday
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions

Latest News

According to our friends over at Irish Illustrated, center Jarrett Patterson will have...
Irish offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson expected to miss the rest of the season
The No. 2 team in the country does not play again until Black Friday against North Carolina
Notre Dame to relax but still work during bye week
The Grad transfer leads the team with five touchdown receptions and averages 17.1 yards a catch.
Fort Wayne native Ben Skowronek has career day against Boston College
After Notre Dame’s victory of Boston College on Saturday, head coach Brian Kelly said that Ian...
Ian Book is hitting his stride at the right time