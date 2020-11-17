Several Domers bring home awards after win over Boston College

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After the 45-31 win over Boston College, several Domers earned some awards for their performance.

Irish captain and safety Shaun Crawford was named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week.

Crawford recorded a team-high nine tackles, one sack and 1.5 tackles for loss against Boston College on the day. He was the only DB in the ACC this weekend to post at least nine tackles and a sack.

Just two DBs in the conference posted more tackles than Crawford’s nine on the weekend.

Irish offensive guard Tommy Kraemer was tabbed the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Kraemer helped lead the Irish to 561 yards of total offense while allowing no sacks in the win at Boston College. Boston College entered the game allowing 373.0 yards of offense per game. Through the first half alone, the Irish racked up 327 yards, and ended the day with 561 yards.

Kraemer is the fourth different Notre Dame offensive lineman to bring home this honor in 2020.

Quarterback Ian Book was also named the Manning Award Star of the Week for his performance against the Eagles. This is the third time in his career, Book has been named the Manning Award Star of the Week.

Book completed 20-of-27 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns and a career-high 198.8 QB rating against a power five team. He also tallied 85 yards on the ground along with a touchdown.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.