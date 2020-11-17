Scammers pretending to be Berrien County Sheriff’s Department
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department says someone has been impersonating their office on the phone.
The scam goes like this: The caller claims to be with the sheriff’s office telling you that they have a warrant for your arrest.
The scammer then threatens to arrest you, if you refuse to pay.
You’re then told to purchase some kind of gift card.
Well, if you get a call like this, hang up immediately and call police.
The sheriff’s office will never call you for finances or personal information.
