Scammers pretending to be Berrien County Sheriff’s Department

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department says someone has been impersonating their office on the phone.

The scam goes like this: The caller claims to be with the sheriff’s office telling you that they have a warrant for your arrest.

The scammer then threatens to arrest you, if you refuse to pay.

You’re then told to purchase some kind of gift card.

Well, if you get a call like this, hang up immediately and call police.

The sheriff’s office will never call you for finances or personal information.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.