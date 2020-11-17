Advertisement

Scammers pretending to be Berrien County Sheriff’s Department

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department says someone has been impersonating their office on the phone.

The scam goes like this: The caller claims to be with the sheriff’s office telling you that they have a warrant for your arrest.

The scammer then threatens to arrest you, if you refuse to pay.

You’re then told to purchase some kind of gift card.

Well, if you get a call like this, hang up immediately and call police.

The sheriff’s office will never call you for finances or personal information.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump taking aim at South Bend in a tweet
President Trump calls South Bend ‘Indiana’s most unsuccessful city’
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Police say this woman walked into a business in the 500 block of East Colfax on Nov. 3 with a...
South Bend police searching for robbery suspect
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
Michigan governor says she has authority for stay-home order
Some are worried about losing business ahead of the holidays.
Local businesses react to new COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan

Latest News

Elyse Massey
Michiana mom competes for ‘Greatest Baker 2020’
South Bend and Edwardsburg schools going virtual
Goshen Health says COVID-19 is causing critical staffing issues for them, and they are asking...
COVID-19 causes staffing issues for Goshen Health
The South Bend Police say the most important precaution you can take is to keep your doors...
South Bend Police warn residents of recent car thefts
Two injured in accident on SR 23
Two injured in accident on SR 23